Shop thefts, voyeurism cases in Singapore up again in 2024

SINGAPORE: The number of shoplifting and voyeurism cases rose again last year, according to annual statistics on physical crime released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Feb 17).

There were 4,237 cases of shop theft last year - a 7.6 per cent increase from the 3,939 cases in 2023. In 2022, there were 3,244 such cases, an increase from 2,652 in 2021.

Shop theft accounted for 21.2 per cent of total physical crime cases in 2024.

The total number of physical crime cases remained largely unchanged over the two years, with 19,969 cases reported in 2024, compared with 19,966 in 2023.

Shop theft was among the top three crimes of concern flagged by the police, along with voyeurism and molestation. Voyeurism cases, in particular, increased by 9 per cent in 2024. The number of molestation cases went down in 2024.

Cases of theft in dwelling, which was among the top crimes in 2023, also fell.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said that housebreaking and theft cases fell - from 135 cases in 2023 to 118 in 2024 - despite a "short spike" due to a spate of such incidents at private residential estates.

A series of burglaries in landed estates between June and August was believed to be linked to foreign syndicates involving Chinese nationals.

Ten cases were reported in private estates around the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road, with stolen jewellery across the cases valued at S$3.85 million (US$2.9 million).

Housebreaking and theft cases accounted for 0.6 per cent of total physical crime cases in 2024, according to the police.

Stepped-up patrols at private residential estates and measures such as strategic deployment of mobile cameras led to a "sharp decrease" in housebreaking and theft cases in the subsequent months, SPF added.