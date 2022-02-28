Police raid 2 unlicensed ‘KTV-concept’ outlets, 26 people probed over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six people are bring investigated for COVID-19 safe distancing breaches following police raids on two unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets along Ubi Avenue 4 and Bedok Road.
The 17 men and nine women are aged between 23 and 64, the police said on Monday (Feb 28).
The police said they were informed about an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet operating at an industrial unit along Ubi Avenue 4 on Feb 23 at about 11.30pm.
Bedok Police Division officers found 12 men and six women allegedly socialising in the outlet which was furnished into four karaoke rooms. The rooms purportedly had equipment such as karaoke systems and microphones.
Liquor was also served to the patrons, said the police.
In a separate incident, officers from Bedok Police Division attended to a noise complaint on Feb 24 at about 1.20am. They found four men and three women gathered inside another unlicensed KTV-concept outlet along Bedok Road.
"Private rooms were allegedly provided to the patrons," said the police.
The police added that illicit text messages relating to remote gambling were found in the handphones of the four men, who will be investigated for under the Remote Gambling Act.
Those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.
All individuals involved in both incidents will be investigated for flouting pandemic regulations.
Those found guilty of not complying with COVID-19 safe management measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
The purported owner of the outlet along Ubi Avenue 4 and an employee of the Bedok Road outlet will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
Those who provide public entertainment and supply liquor without a valid license face a fine of up to S$20,000 for each offence.
