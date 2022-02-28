Police raid 2 unlicensed ‘KTV-concept’ outlets, 26 people probed over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six people are bring investigated for COVID-19 safe distancing breaches following police raids on two unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets along Ubi Avenue 4 and Bedok Road.

The 17 men and nine women are aged between 23 and 64, the police said on Monday (Feb 28).

The police said they were informed about an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet operating at an industrial unit along Ubi Avenue 4 on Feb 23 at about 11.30pm.

Bedok Police Division officers found 12 men and six women allegedly socialising in the outlet which was furnished into four karaoke rooms. The rooms purportedly had equipment such as karaoke systems and microphones.

Liquor was also served to the patrons, said the police.