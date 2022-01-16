Police raid 17 handphone shops in crackdown on SIM cards registered to fake users

SINGAPORE: Police on Sunday (Jan 16) arrested 10 people suspected of fraudulently registering prepaid SIM cards which could have been used for crimes such as scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice.

This came after raids on 17 handphone shops by the Commercial Affairs Department in a nine-hour operation across the island.

The shops were located at Orchard, Geylang, Serangoon, Pasir Ris, Jurong West, Yishun, Woodlands, Boon Lay, Desker Road, Syed Alwi Road and Rochor Canal Road.

Reporters were present for police raids on four shops at one mall along Geylang Road.

Police officers were seen searching the shops, checking the SIM cards and questioning the shop attendants, some of whom left with the police for further interviews.