Illegal massage parlours and illegal gambling in Singapore: Inside a police raid

SINGAPORE: The nondescript shop had all the makings of an illegal massage parlour.
Its name in broken English written in cursive font. An LED sign flashing: “Open”. Images of women with hair and makeup reminiscent of the 90s plastered across its shopfront.
Past its questionable signboards, a heady mix of disinfectant and lubricant clung to its dark pink walls within.
A bed, towels, tissue boxes and a few pairs of high-heeled shoes were strewn across the floor in several rooms.
There was also a makeshift shower beside the massage table in one room, while another had several items on the bed: TOTO tickets, packets of cigarettes, an open box of face masks and several pieces of clothing.
Three women sat on a couch at the reception area, flanked by police officers and a glass cabinet lined with bottles of lubricant.
This was one of the illegal parlours that reporters visited last Friday (Dec 10) afternoon, as part of the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) islandwide enforcement checks on 159 massage establishments between Oct 24 and Dec 11.
Over five hours, SPF allowed reporters to observe their raids of two illegal massage parlours.
ILLEGAL MASSAGE PARLOURS
Earlier in the day, reporters had visited another illegal massage parlour in Chinatown.
Unlike the other outlet, there were no signs that this establishment was operating on the second floor of a shophouse, only a seemingly vacated ground floor shop lot with graffiti on its doors.
But its insides bore similarities: Laundry bags of used towels sat beside the reception counter. Bottles and containers of lubricant and cream scattered around the shop. Women’s heeled shoes carelessly tossed in the corners of rooms. A makeshift shower beside the massage table in a few of the rooms.
A total of S$59,950 in S$100 and S$50 bills was seized from this establishment during the check, SPF later told CNA. Four tubes of “Passing Kiss” lubricant and two packs of condoms were also collected.
Five women and a male customer were taken in for questioning by the police.
Reporters were told that women in similar illegal massage parlours usually advertise their sexual services online. SPF later shared a screenshot of a message typically sent by these establishments to solicit customers.
The message read: “Hi, I found you through [redacted] platform. When are you free to date?”
As part of the enforcement checks, a total of 63 licensed and unlicensed massage parlours were found to have committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act and the Massage Establishment Rules, the police reported in a press release on Wednesday.
These breaches include failing to ensure employees do not provide sexual services and flouting COVID-19 regulations.
Among the 17 premises suspected to house unlicensed massage parlours or vice activities found in shophouses, condominiums and private apartments, nine were found to have allegedly committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act.
The police also arrested a man and 19 women, aged between 27 and 54, for "various suspected offences" under the Women's Charter, SPF said.
Individuals found guilty of providing massage services without a valid licence under Section 5(1) of the Massage Establishments face a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.
Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishment Rules may be fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders face heftier penalties and possible jail time.
ILLEGAL GAMBLING
In the islandwide enforcement operations, reporters also accompanied officers as they conducted checks on a shophouse unit at Keong Saik Road and a mixed-use office and retail unit at Beach Road.
That afternoon, seven men in a small shop unit with papered-over windows at Beach Road had their game of mahjong abruptly halted. Another seven elderly people were also in the midst of a mahjong game when police officers entered the shophouse unit at Keong Saik Road.
In the tiny rooms of makeshift tables and plastic chairs, players had half-eaten packets of biscuits and half-drank cups of tea on trolleys beside their mahjong table. A small stand with containers of gambling chips stood in the corner of a room.
Two men, aged 66 and 68, were allegedly found to be operating and managing these units as private spaces for playing mahjong. Six men and three women, aged between 62 and 76, were allegedly found to be playing mahjong within these units.
All 11 are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, said SPF.
A 68-year-old woman was also allegedly acting as a bookmaker at the Keong Saik unit, while another 72-year-old woman was found to have placed bets using remote means. Both women are under investigation as well.
The islandwide enforcement checks also covered entertainment and nightlife outlets.
The police found 28 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets that flouted COVID-19 regulations and committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
In total, investigations against 160 people, comprising operators, staff members and customers are ongoing.
“We have observed vice activities taking place at illegal massage establishments. We have also seen illegal gambling activities taking place at residential units, both public and private,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Lee Huan Ting told reporters on Friday.
“Many of these illegal establishments don't abide by safe management measures. They present a significant risk to public health.”