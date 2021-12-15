Illegal massage parlours and illegal gambling in Singapore: Inside a police raid

SINGAPORE: The nondescript shop had all the makings of an illegal massage parlour.

Its name in broken English written in cursive font. An LED sign flashing: “Open”. Images of women with hair and makeup reminiscent of the 90s plastered across its shopfront.

Past its questionable signboards, a heady mix of disinfectant and lubricant clung to its dark pink walls within.

A bed, towels, tissue boxes and a few pairs of high-heeled shoes were strewn across the floor in several rooms.

There was also a makeshift shower beside the massage table in one room, while another had several items on the bed: TOTO tickets, packets of cigarettes, an open box of face masks and several pieces of clothing.

Three women sat on a couch at the reception area, flanked by police officers and a glass cabinet lined with bottles of lubricant.

This was one of the illegal parlours that reporters visited last Friday (Dec 10) afternoon, as part of the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) islandwide enforcement checks on 159 massage establishments between Oct 24 and Dec 11.

Over five hours, SPF allowed reporters to observe their raids of two illegal massage parlours.