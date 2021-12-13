'Significant' resources put into investigating former MP Raeesah Khan's claims, say police after Pritam Singh's testimony

SINGAPORE: The police had dedicated "significant" resources into investigating former Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan's claims, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Dec 13).

SPF's statement comes after the Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said at the Committee of Privileges (COP) hearing on Friday that Ms Khan's false claims would not have an "adverse impact" on the work of the police.

The police said they would like to provide clarifications in response to media queries arising from Mr Singh's oral evidence at the Committee of Privileges hearing.

The police noted that Mr Singh had "minimised the possible impact of the false claims" made by Ms Khan.

"(Mr Singh) ​​​​said that no wrong had been done to the police by reason of the false claims made against the police, and questioned the amount of work the police had done to investigate the false claims," said SPF.

Ms Khan's claims were made in Parliament on Aug 3, where she alleged that a rape case was mishandled by the police after she had accompanied a victim to the police station.