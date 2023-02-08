S$661 million lost to scams in 2022, with young adults most likely to fall victim: SPF

SINGAPORE: Scam victims in Singapore were cheated of S$660.7 million in 2022, up 4.5 per cent from S$632 million the year before, according to data released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Young adults aged 20 to 39 were the most likely to be cheated in scams, making up 53.5 per cent of all victims. Job scams were the most common ruse they fell for.

The total number of scam and cybercrime cases rose by more than a quarter to 33,669 in 2022, compared to 26,886 the year before. Scams accounted for 94.2 per cent of these cases.

The top five scam types were phishing scams, job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams and fake friend call scams. They made up more than 80 per cent of the top 10 scam types in Singapore.

The number of cases of each of these scam types rose across the board.