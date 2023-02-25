At least S$1.9 million lost to police officer impersonation scams since January

SINGAPORE: The police warned on Friday (Feb 24) of the return of a variant of scam involving the impersonation of government officials, particularly police officers.

In these cases, scammers would impersonate Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers to convince victims to provide their personal particulars or transfer their money to third party bank accounts.

Since January, at least 23 victims have fallen for such scams, suffering losses amounting to at least S$1.9 million.

Typically in such scams, a member of the public would receive calls from a scammer pretending to be a bank officer, alleging that their bank account had transaction issues or was involved in money laundering.

The call would then be transferred to a second scammer posing as an SPF officer on the pretext of assisting the victim.

Some of the numbers used by scammers to call their victims were international numbers with a "+" prefix.