How the elite police STAR unit takes down a gunman and rescues hostages

SINGAPORE: The gunman stood alone in an empty room, looking around for any sign of intruders. Quietly, unknown to him, a black robot no bigger than a shoe rolled into an adjacent room.

A drone robot followed, flying in through an open window and approaching the doorway of the room where the gunman stood.

It stopped there, hovering like a hummingbird, and turned 360 degrees as it scanned the vicinity for the gunman's location and any accomplices and hostages.