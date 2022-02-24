Workers' Party's Sylvia Lim 'did not wish to pursue matter' of possible phone hacking, police say

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim said she "did not wish to pursue the matter further" on a threat warning she received on her phone from Apple, according to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Feb 24).

Ms Lim met with the SPF on Wednesday "regarding a notification that appears similar to what Apple had sent to various Apple phone users", the police said.

During the meeting, she informed police officers that she was "satisfied" with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam's answer to her question in Parliament on Feb 18.

"Accordingly, she did not file a police report, nor did she require any forensic examination of her phone," SPF said.

"As such, the police will treat the matter as closed."