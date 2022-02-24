Workers' Party's Sylvia Lim 'did not wish to pursue matter' of possible phone hacking, police say
SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim said she "did not wish to pursue the matter further" on a threat warning she received on her phone from Apple, according to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Feb 24).
Ms Lim met with the SPF on Wednesday "regarding a notification that appears similar to what Apple had sent to various Apple phone users", the police said.
During the meeting, she informed police officers that she was "satisfied" with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam's answer to her question in Parliament on Feb 18.
"Accordingly, she did not file a police report, nor did she require any forensic examination of her phone," SPF said.
"As such, the police will treat the matter as closed."
Mr Shanmugam had asked the police to follow up with Ms Lim after she said in Parliament that she received the threat warning from Apple and asked for confirmation that her phone had not been hacked by Singapore's state agencies.
Ms Lim had added that the tech company said this threat was "likely to be so because of who I am individually or what I do".
Mr Shanmugam responded then by stating that Ms Lim's phone had not been hacked by state agencies.
“The police had earlier informed Ms Lim that she could file a police report, or alternatively, police will facilitate forensic examination of Ms Lim’s phone, by a commercial organisation with expertise in the field,” SPF said in its statement.
They had also told her that a secure, auditable and transparent process will be put in place for the commercial organisation to handle and examine her phone, the police added.