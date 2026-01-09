Police to take action against owners of 141 lorries who failed to install speed limiters by deadline

SINGAPORE: The traffic police will take action against the owners of 141 lorries who failed to install speed limiters in the vehicles by a Jan 1, 2026, deadline, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Jan 9).

The non-compliant lorries accounted for 5.8 per cent of the lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, with a maximum laden weight between 5,001kg and 12,000kg that were subject to the statutory deadline.

Police efforts since early 2025 to reach out to lorry owners included "direct communications such as SMSes, emails, letters and face-to-face engagements" reminding them to install speed limiters ahead of deadlines or face penalties.

The companies that own the 141 non-compliant lorries will receive notices to present their vehicles for inspection. The lorries without speed limiters will fail the inspection, and owners will face enforcement action, SPF said in a news release.

"Those who install speed limiters after the Jan 1, 2026 deadline will also be penalised," the police added.

Further road enforcement operations will also be conducted by the police to detect and penalise lorries that fail to comply with speed limiter requirements by their respective deadlines.

The next statutory deadline for speed limiter installation is Jul 1, 2026, for lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, with a maximum laden weight between 3,501kg and 5,000kg.

"(The traffic police) would like to remind lorry owners that non-compliant lorries will be prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed," SPF said.

Non-compliance with speed limiter installation deadlines may also lead to denied insurance claims.

Lorry owners who are caught operating a lorry without a required speed limiter face a fine of up to S$1,000 (US$780) or up to three months' jail for a first offence. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 or face up to six months in jail.

Effective Jan 1, companies whose drivers are caught speeding in lorries will be issued a remedial order for committing unsafe acts at work, which will require them to install speed limiters across all their remaining lorries ahead of the statutory deadlines for the vehicles.

Non-compliance with the remedial order will result in fines of up to S$50,000.

The speed limiter requirement is also part of the management audits conducted by the Workplace Safety and Health Council as part of the bizSAFE certification and renewal process.

Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters will be flagged during audits and may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSAFE certification.

"(The traffic police) urges lorry owners who have yet to install speed limiters to do so well before the statutory deadline through authorised agents, to avoid the penalties and inconveniences of non-compliance," SPF said.