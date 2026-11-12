Logo
Logo

Singapore

Police looking into report of woman hitting toddler during TikTok livestream
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Police looking into report of woman hitting toddler during TikTok livestream

The videos showed a woman repeatedly hitting a young girl on the back while apparently trying to get her to take a nap. 

Police looking into report of woman hitting toddler during TikTok livestream

A woman hit a toddler several times during a TikTok live stream. (Images: Facebook)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
12 Nov 2026 12:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Police are looking into a report involving a woman who appeared to hit a toddler during a TikTok livestream.

Videos of the incident were shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (Nov 10), with a user appealing for help to identify the child's parents.

"The police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter," a police spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday.

The videos showed a woman repeatedly hitting a young girl on the back while apparently trying to get her to take a nap. The woman was also seen placing the toddler roughly onto a mattress.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

She could be heard repeatedly telling the toddler in Mandarin to sleep, to which the child replied "no".

"Hi, I hope to reach out to the parents of this little girl. Please check if this is your helper," wrote the Facebook user, who goes by the username PositiveSunflower4774.

"She was on TikTok live abusing your poor little daughter who is too young to know what’s going on. I really hope I can help her!"

It is unclear when or where the livestream was recorded, or whether the woman is a domestic helper.

Source: CNA/dc

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force TikTok child abuse domestic helper
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement