Police looking into report of woman hitting toddler during TikTok livestream

SINGAPORE: Police are looking into a report involving a woman who appeared to hit a toddler during a TikTok livestream.

Videos of the incident were shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (Nov 10), with a user appealing for help to identify the child's parents.

"The police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter," a police spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday.

The videos showed a woman repeatedly hitting a young girl on the back while apparently trying to get her to take a nap. The woman was also seen placing the toddler roughly onto a mattress.

She could be heard repeatedly telling the toddler in Mandarin to sleep, to which the child replied "no".

"Hi, I hope to reach out to the parents of this little girl. Please check if this is your helper," wrote the Facebook user, who goes by the username PositiveSunflower4774.

"She was on TikTok live abusing your poor little daughter who is too young to know what’s going on. I really hope I can help her!"

It is unclear when or where the livestream was recorded, or whether the woman is a domestic helper.