Police called in after two escaped horses spotted in Pasir Ris
The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident, police said.
SINGAPORE: Two escaped horses which were spotted running down a road in Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Mar 3) have been secured and are back safely in their stables.
Police said they received a call for assistance regarding two horses along Elias Road at about 11.20am.
“Officers responded promptly and worked with stable staff to safely secure the horses,” police said.
“The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident.”
In one video viewed by CNA, a white horse is seen galloping down Pasir Ris Drive 3 as traffic follows cautiously.
The horse then turns to the left and runs under the drop-off porch at a HDB block. It later leaves the porch and canters on the grass next to the sidewalk back in the direction of Elias Road.
And in another video, a brown horse is shown crossing a traffic junction at Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road as motorists look on.
Gallop Stable in Pasir Ris confirmed the incident and said its horses took "a little adventure at Pasir Ris".
"Two of our horses decided to explore the neighbourhood, but we’re happy to share they are now safely back home, calm and well,” it said in an Instagram post.
“Thank you to everyone who helped keep a lookout.”
Responding to CNA queries, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said it was aware of the incident and is investigating.
“If public were to encounter a horse, they should remain calm and refrain from approaching or chasing it,” said AVS.