Unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets among nightspots raided, more than 180 people under investigation

SINGAPORE: A total of 183 people are under investigation following islandwide enforcement checks on 70 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between Sep 13 and Oct 23, said the police on Wednesday (Nov 3).

Fifteen public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have breached rules governing public entertainment and liquor supply and consumption as well as COVID-19 safety regulations.

The police highlighted three cases of interest in its news release.

In the first incident, the police conducted an operation on Oct 2 at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet allegedly operating within a shophouse unit located along Syed Alwi Road.

Eight men and one woman, aged between 18 and 33, were in the unit.

The unit had several private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and microphones, which were allegedly used for providing public entertainment. Bottles of liquor were also found in the rooms. The alcohol was allegedly supplied to those who patronised the outlet.

The karaoke equipment and liquor were seized for investigations, said the police.

A 21-year-old man in the group was established to be the purported operator of the outlet. He was also found to be involved in other offences and was in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-taking paraphernalia.

The man was arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control Act as well as the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A man and a woman, aged between 18 and 21, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

"All nine persons are currently assisting with investigations for non-compliance with safe distancing measures," said the police.