Unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets among nightspots raided, more than 180 people under investigation
SINGAPORE: A total of 183 people are under investigation following islandwide enforcement checks on 70 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between Sep 13 and Oct 23, said the police on Wednesday (Nov 3).
Fifteen public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have breached rules governing public entertainment and liquor supply and consumption as well as COVID-19 safety regulations.
The police highlighted three cases of interest in its news release.
In the first incident, the police conducted an operation on Oct 2 at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet allegedly operating within a shophouse unit located along Syed Alwi Road.
Eight men and one woman, aged between 18 and 33, were in the unit.
The unit had several private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and microphones, which were allegedly used for providing public entertainment. Bottles of liquor were also found in the rooms. The alcohol was allegedly supplied to those who patronised the outlet.
The karaoke equipment and liquor were seized for investigations, said the police.
A 21-year-old man in the group was established to be the purported operator of the outlet. He was also found to be involved in other offences and was in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-taking paraphernalia.
The man was arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control Act as well as the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A man and a woman, aged between 18 and 21, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.
"All nine persons are currently assisting with investigations for non-compliance with safe distancing measures," said the police.
MEN AND WOMEN FOUND PLAYING POKER AND POOL
In another incident, the police received a call for assistance informing them of a large gathering in a mixed-use office-industrial unit along Upper Paya Lebar Road on Oct 4.
A 28-year-old man was allegedly found operating a common gaming house in a unit within the building, with the assistance of another 28-year-old man, said the police.
Ten men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, were allegedly found playing poker and pool on a poker table and pool table installed in the unit.
The unit also had a private room furnished with a karaoke system, gaming consoles, speakers, as well as microphones, which were used for providing public entertainment.
The gambling-related paraphernalia and equipment used were seized for investigations. The police arrested all 15 people for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and also investigated them for breaching safe distancing measures.
A 25-year-old man, who was not present during police checks, is also being investigated for gaming houses offences and providing public entertainment without a licence.
55 PEOPLE FOUND IN UNLICENSED KTV-CONCEPT OUTLET
In the third incident, the police received a call for assistance on Oct 23 about an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet operating within a mixed-use industrial unit along Tagore Lane.
A total of 39 men and 16 women, aged between 18 and 45, were found in the unit, which was separated into two decks.
Each deck had a lounge area equipped with karaoke systems, televisions, speakers and flashing lights. Bottles of liquor were also found on several tables.
Two men, aged between 31 and 35, were established to be the alleged operators of the unit. They were arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.
All 55 people will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures, said the police.
Each offence of supplying liquor and providing public entertainment without a licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000. For breaching safe distancing measures, those found guilty may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.
"The Police will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illicit activities," it said.
Members of the public and businesses were advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.