Police warn of job scams involving spoofed SMSes from e-commerce platforms

SINGAPORE: The police on Wednesday (May 11) warned about job scams involving unsolicited spoofed messages purportedly sent by e-commerce platforms offering job opportunities.

There have been at least 50 victims since May, with losses amounting to at least S$430,000, said the police.

"In these cases, victims would receive unsolicited messages advertising highly paid affiliate marketing related jobs via SMS, WhatsApp or social media platforms," the police said in the news release on Wednesday.

The fake SMSes will be shown in the same conversation as the authentic messages from the e-commerce platform, as the scammer had spoofed the platform's number or name, said the police.

The scammers would tell victims that commissions would be given upon the completion of simple tasks online.

They would then be directed to provide their personal details when they sign up for an account on a spoofed website resembling Lazada's. After doing so, they would be asked to complete tasks in order to earn commissions.

The jobs would often begin with simple tasks such as liking products on the websites, where victims would earn S$2 commission for each like, said the police.

Victims would be convinced that it was a legitimate job opportunity after being able to withdraw the initial commissions earned.

They will then be promised commissions of up to 30 per cent if they were to purchase the items on the spoofed website. To make the purchase, the victims would have to transfer money to bank accounts belonging to "unknown individuals" for credit in their accounts.

"These victims would eventually discover that they had been scammed when they were unable to withdraw from their accounts, or when the spoofed Lazada website has been removed," said the police.

CNA has contacted Lazada for more information.