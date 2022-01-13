Police warn of re-emergence of phishing scams involving e-wallets

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have warned about the re-emergence of phishing scams involving e-wallets.

In a news release on Thursday (Jan 13), the police said it had "observed at least 1,200 cases" of phishing scams since December last year.

The police said that the e-wallet phishing scam which has re-emerged involves scammers applying for e-wallets with information gathered from victims.

Victims received unsolicited calls via messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Viber or IMO. Victims would then speak to callers who claimed to be from a Government agency such as the SPF or Ministry of Manpower, the police said.

"These callers often displayed the official insignia or picture of officers from these Government agencies as their profile picture, to reinforce their ruse," said police.

"In some cases, the caller would initiate a video call through these messaging applications while dressed in a uniform similar to that worn by SPF officers."