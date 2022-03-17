Police warn against phishing scams impersonating as banks

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned members of the public on Thursday (Mar 17) against phishing scams involving the impersonation of banks, such as POSB, HSBC and UOB.

According to the police, the scammers would impersonate banks using three scam variants.

In the first variant, scammers would claim to be conducting surveys via spoofed emails.

Victims would receive an email claiming to be from a bank. The email would indicate that the victim had been selected to participate in a survey and would receive a cash reward upon completion of the survey.

After clicking on the URL embedded within the email, the victims would be redirected to a phishing website to complete the survey. Upon completion of the survey, the victims would be instructed to provide their credit/debit card details and the one-time password (OTP).

Believing that the information was required to process the cash reward, the victims would provide the details requested by the website.

Victims would only realise that they have been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made using their credit/debit card.