Police warn of re-emergence of scammers impersonating buyers on Carousell

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Aug 19) warned of the re-emergence of a phishing scam variant where scammers would pose as buyers on Carousell.

Victims would be "instructed to complete the transaction on third-party websites after receiving phishing URL links from scammers masquerading as genuine buyers", police said in a news release on Friday.

There have been at least 10 victims, with losses amounting to at least S$17,000 since July, they added.

According to the police, scammers would typically approach victims on Carousell and express interest in purchasing items that the victims were selling.