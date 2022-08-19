Police warn of re-emergence of scammers impersonating buyers on Carousell
There have been at least 10 victims since July, with losses amounting to at least S$17,000, say the police.
SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Aug 19) warned of the re-emergence of a phishing scam variant where scammers would pose as buyers on Carousell.
Victims would be "instructed to complete the transaction on third-party websites after receiving phishing URL links from scammers masquerading as genuine buyers", police said in a news release on Friday.
There have been at least 10 victims, with losses amounting to at least S$17,000 since July, they added.
According to the police, scammers would typically approach victims on Carousell and express interest in purchasing items that the victims were selling.
"After agreeing to the sale of the item, the scammer would tell victims that he would need the victims’ contact information to make payments via well-known logistic companies such as FedEx and SingPost."
The scammer would then send a phishing URL link to the victims via Carousell’s in-app chat and third-party chats like WhatsApp, instructing the victims to click on the link to receive payment, police said.
"However, upon clicking on these URL links, victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites, where they would be tricked into providing their banking details and one-time passwords (OTP) to receive payment."
Victims would only realise they have been scammed when they discover unauthorised transactions made to their bank accounts, police added.
Police advised the public to always verify the buyer's profile on online marketplaces by checking the account's verification status, creation date, reviews and ratings.
They added that people should not click on URL links provided in unsolicited emails and text messages, and to always verify the authenticity of the information with the e-commerce platform directly when in doubt.
Police also cautioned the public against disclosing their personal or Internet banking details and OTP to anyone, and to report any fraudulent transactions to their bank immediately.