Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Delivery couriers targeted in iTunes gift cards scam: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Delivery couriers targeted in iTunes gift cards scam: Police

Delivery couriers targeted in iTunes gift cards scam: Police

iTunes gift cards at a 7-Eleven store at Yishun Avenue 5. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
10 May 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 07:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (May 10) warned of the re-emergence of scams targeting delivery couriers.

There have been several victims since April, with losses amounting to at least S$2,000, said the police.

In the first variant scammers would submit a request through a delivery platform.

They would then contact the assigned courier and ask for help in purchasing iTunes gift cards from convenience stores at the pick-up location and delivering the gift cards to the drop-off location.

Then, the scammer would ask the courier to scratch and reveal the code behind the card and send a photo of the code as proof of purchase. 

After the courier has done so, the scammers would become uncontactable without reimbursing the courier’s payment for the gift cards.

Related:

In the second scam variant, a remittance agency would be indicated as a pickup location for a delivery.

The scammer would then contact the assigned courier and ask the courier to transfer a certain amount of money to an overseas account, promising an attractive tip of at least S$100 per remittance. 

Victims would only realise they had been cheated when the scammers then became uncontactable and they found no one at the delivery location to make payment for the remittance.

CRIME PREVENTION MEASURES

The police advised members of the public to observe these crime prevention measures:

  • Do not accept dubious job offers that offer lucrative returns for minimal effort;
  • Never assist anyone, whom you have not met in person, with any monetary transfers, including remittance;
  • Never provide the codes for gift cards without first receiving payment;
  • Report the scammer to the delivery platform customer service immediately;

Providing remittance services without a licence is an offence that carries a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years' jail, or both, the police warned.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the scam alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Source: CNA/nh(ac)

Related Topics

crime Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us