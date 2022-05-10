Delivery couriers targeted in iTunes gift cards scam: Police

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (May 10) warned of the re-emergence of scams targeting delivery couriers.

There have been several victims since April, with losses amounting to at least S$2,000, said the police.

In the first variant scammers would submit a request through a delivery platform.

They would then contact the assigned courier and ask for help in purchasing iTunes gift cards from convenience stores at the pick-up location and delivering the gift cards to the drop-off location.

Then, the scammer would ask the courier to scratch and reveal the code behind the card and send a photo of the code as proof of purchase.

After the courier has done so, the scammers would become uncontactable without reimbursing the courier’s payment for the gift cards.