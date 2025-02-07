Singapore confirms one imported case of vaccine-associated polio; low risk of community transmission

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Feb 7) confirmed one imported case of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis in Singapore, adding that its findings so far indicate a low risk of community transmission.

The patient is a five-month-old female Indonesian infant who arrived on Jan 26 for medical treatment.

MOH said the case is immunocompromised and was previously vaccinated with one dose of oral polio vaccine (OPV) and one dose of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in Indonesia.

She had developed fever, acute floppiness and paralysis of the lower limbs in December 2024 while in Indonesia. Poliomyelitis was not suspected by her doctor then, said the ministry.

On Jan 26, she was medically evacuated for treatment of her symptoms and admitted directly to the National University Hospital (NUH) upon arrival in Singapore. The infant is currently in stable condition.

“Our findings so far indicate low risk of community transmission. The case was conveyed directly to NUH upon arrival in Singapore and isolated upon admission. She was also placed under the appropriate infection prevention and control precautions to prevent further spread once suspected of poliomyelitis infection,” said MOH.

“Currently three close contacts, who are family members or caregivers of the case, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.”

Poliomyelitis is caused by the poliovirus and is mainly transmitted through food infected with faecal material.