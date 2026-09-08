Singapore's political salary framework must stay updated while preserving the ethos of service: Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan said Singapore is not trying to match private sector salaries, but cannot pretend that such opportunity costs do not exist.
SINGAPORE: Singapore must keep its political salary framework updated to strike a balance between preserving the ethos of political service and widening the pool of citizens who can realistically consider serving, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Sep 8).
By ensuring the framework stays updated, capable and committed people from different backgrounds and at different stages of life can step forward to serve, not just those who are financially independent or have made exceptional lifestyle choices, he said.
“We want to be able to say to capable Singaporeans, ‘Singapore needs you, and while political service involves sacrifices, it will not come at an unreasonable cost to you and your family’,” Mr Chan said in parliament.
He was giving the government’s response to the 2026 Review Committee’s report, which covered the review of salaries for political appointment holders and Members of Parliament.
Mr Chan spoke after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday that Singapore's incumbent political appointment holders will receive a salary increase of up to 9 per cent.
The review was fundamentally about giving Singapore a better chance to build a “first-rate team”, said Mr Chan, who is also Minister for Defence.
Younger Singaporeans may be building careers, raising families and taking on major financial commitments in their 30s and 40s.
The government wants such people to be able to enter public office in their prime so that they have the energy and runway to build up experience and trust with Singaporeans.
At the same time, those who are more established in their careers can be earning millions of dollars a year.
“We are not trying to match that, nor should we,” said Mr Chan. “But we cannot pretend that such opportunity costs do not exist.”
He then said the government understands that it will never be able to match the pay of all the people it hopes to recruit, and that no matter how much political office holders are paid, some people will never choose to join.
On the other hand, money cannot be the primary motivation for anyone who enters political service, he said. “If money is your main reason for wanting to be a minister, frankly, you are not the person we are looking for.”
Hence, there should be a balance that allows more Singaporeans to consider serving, without affecting the ethos of political service, he said.
CONTRIBUTIONS “GO WELL BEYOND PAY”
Mr Chan acknowledged that the topic of political salaries is difficult to discuss “even in the best of times”.
Singaporeans have diverse concerns and expect the government to deal with the issues correctly.
That is why the government needs to ensure that capable Singaporeans are not deterred from stepping forward to address them, he said.
“Even as we do so, we know that the contributions of political appointment holders and MPs go well beyond pay,” he said.
“The opportunity costs and demands of public life away from families and loved ones are not something we take lightly. We cannot remove these sacrifices, but we can make the choice less prohibitive,” said Mr Chan.
He added that governing well means making clear-headed decisions for Singapore’s long-term interests. These may be uncomfortable today, but necessary for tomorrow.
Political leadership means being upfront about the challenges and options, he said, adding that the principles and framework have not changed.
“What we are doing is to update the salaries within that framework after a 15-year gap, so that they may remain relevant and disciplined.”
The review is less about the individuals of today who have already stepped forward to serve, he said.
Instead, it is more about upholding a system that gives a better chance for the next generation of capable and committed Singaporeans to step forward “so that Singapore’s best days remain ahead of us”.
“This is how we do right by Singapore,” said Mr Chan.
SALARIES FROZEN FOR 15 YEARS
Mr Chan noted that the current salary framework was established in 2012, and implemented retrospectively from May 2011.
Political reference salaries have not been updated since then, with the government deciding not to proceed with adjustments in 2017 because of prevailing economic circumstances.
The government also deferred a review in 2023.
“The result is that the structure of political salaries has been frozen for the past 15 years,” said Mr Chan.
He said the framework risks losing its relevance if Singapore continues to hold off on updating it.
“More importantly, we continue to weaken our ability to build a strong, diverse team of leaders that Singapore needs,” he said.
The committee to review political salaries was convened last December by Mr Wong, and included members from the private sector.
Mr Chan on Tuesday thanked the committee for their work. “This was not an easy task. The committee approached it with seriousness, care and rigour.”
He also thanked MPs past and present, from all sides of the House, who have stepped forward to serve.
“Singapore is better for it,” he said.
People considering political service also think about whether the team is worth serving with, he added.
“That is a responsibility that falls on all of us, to inspire through our actions and sense of duty.”