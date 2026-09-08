PM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to address political salaries review in parliament

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing will deliver ministerial statements in parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8), setting out the government's response to a review of salaries for political appointment holders and members of parliament.

The review was completed by an independent committee earlier this year.

In May, the government said it would defer consideration of the committee’s recommendations because of uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict.

The previously scheduled review in 2023 was also deferred amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Singapore last adjusted the salaries of its political office holders and parliamentarians in 2011.