Clementi Polyclinic to be redeveloped at new site 650m away from current location
The new site for the Clementi Polyclinic along Commonwealth Avenue West. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
01 Jun 2022 12:51PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:51PM)
SINGAPORE: The locations of the soon-to-be-redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic and a new polyclinic in Taman Jurong were announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (Jun 1)

The current polyclinic at Clementi will be redeveloped at a vacant site along Commonwealth Avenue West, 650m away from the existing location, said MOH.

It will be about 250m, or a five minute walk, from Clementi MRT station, added MOH.

The standalone development will be ready by 2027, as previously announced.

“Once redeveloped, the polyclinic will be more spacious and incorporate more elderly-friendly and accessibility features for the convenience of the patients,” said MOH.

The existing Clementi Polyclinic will continue to serve residents till the new clinic is operational, added the ministry.

Location map of the redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic. (Image: Ministry of Health)

MOH also announced that the new Taman Jurong polyclinic will be built at the site of the former West Point Hospital, which ceased operations in September 2018. 

It is slated to open by 2028.

Location map of the new polyclinic in Taman Jurong. (Image: Ministry of Health)

Details of both sides were also shared by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary during a visit to the existing Clementi Polyclinic on Wednesday. 

He noted that having the network of polyclinics in Singapore is "vital". 

“The provision of good primary care services and extending range of primary care services is core to the ideals of Healthier SG … going upstream in trying to keep Singaporeans healthy and giving them access to the range of services to help them,” said Dr Puthucheary.

Source: CNA/ga(gr)

