9 in 10 polytechnic graduates found work within 6 months of completing school or NS in 2025

SINGAPORE: Ninety per cent of polytechnic graduates in the labour force found employment within six months of completing school or National Service in 2025, according to the Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey results released on Thursday (Jan 15).

This was a dip from the 90.4 per cent recorded in 2024 and 95.8 per cent recorded in 2023.

In 2025, the majority of fresh polytechnic graduates and post-NS graduates in the labour force – 54.2 per cent – had secured full-time permanent jobs.

Nearly one-third – 28.2 per cent – were in part-time or temporary employment. This was voluntary for most of the respondents.

Freelancers made up 4.8 per cent. Another 2.3 per cent had accepted an offer at the time of the survey and were starting later, while 0.6 per cent were taking active steps to start their own business venture.

Out of the 10 per cent of graduates who were unemployed, 7.1 per cent had applied but not received any full-time permanent job offer.

About 1.3 per cent had received but rejected full-time permanent job offers, and 1.6 per cent did not search for any full-time permanent job.

These figures are drawn from the proportion of recent polytechnic graduates who were in the labour force, which was 43.9 per cent in 2025.

The remaining 56.1 per cent who were not in the labour force were either pursuing further studies or not looking for a job for various reasons, including taking a break.

The survey is jointly conducted by Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek polytechnics.