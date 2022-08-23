Polytechnic student gets jail for sexually assaulting young boy he met on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student was on Tuesday (Aug 23) sentenced to 16 months' jail for sexually assaulting a young boy he met on Carousell.

Qusyairi Matin Norhasrin, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of sexually assaulting a minor. Three other charges were considered for sentencing.

The identity of the victim is protected by gag order. The boy was 11 at the time of the offences.

The court heard that in 2021, the victim posted on Carousell looking for friends to play games with.

Qusyairi responded to the victim using a pseudonym. They exchanged numbers and told each other their ages, and started chatting on WhatsApp.

Later that month, they met to ride bicycles. After the meet-up, Qusyairi asked the victim what his sexual preference was.

Qusyairi told the victim he used to perform sexual acts on his friends, and asked the boy if he wanted to engage in similar activity.

After these conversations, the victim agreed to meet Qusyairi for sex.

Sometime last year, they met in the male toilet of Bishan Community Club. They went into a cubicle and locked it.

The victim asked Qusyairi how he wanted to perform the sexual act. Qusyairi then sexually assaulted the boy.

During the assault, the victim felt uncomfortable but did not push the man away.

After some time, as the boy needed to leave, they exited the toilet and went their separate ways.

Qusyairi and the victim continued to chat on WhatsApp after the incident. Over messages, Qusyairi asked the boy to send obscene photos and videos of himself.

The victim felt uncomfortable with these requests, and eventually told his teacher what had happened. The teacher told his parents, and a police report was made.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap asked for 18 to 21 months in jail.

Defence counsel Ashwin Ganapathy asked the court to consider probation, or alternatively, 13 to 15 months' jail if imprisonment was warranted.

He argued that his client was a young offender with rehabilitative potential, who regretted and was ashamed of his actions.

District Judge Kow Keng Siong found that probation was not suitable as the offence was serious, and the age disparity between the offender and victim was "huge".

Qusyairi could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned for the offence.