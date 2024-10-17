Polytechnics offering minor programmes for students to chart their own education pathways
At Republic Polytechnic, 19 minor programmes - from entrepreneurship to environmental sustainability - will be offered next year for students to deepen their expertise or broaden their knowledge.
SINGAPORE: Some polytechnics are offering students more autonomy in deciding what to study, which could help them to identify their strengths and future career path.
At Republic Polytechnic (RP), for example, 19 minor programmes will be offered next year for students to deepen their expertise or broaden their knowledge. These cover areas such as entrepreneurship, digitalisation and environmental sustainability.
Its refreshed curriculum will also include six programmes under which students can try different courses before specialising in their diplomas. They will also get two years of career support even after they graduate.
These changes will take place from the next academic year starting in April.
“The core philosophy has always been that, regardless of (the students’) starting point, our job is to add value to them,” said Ms Jeanne Liew, RP’s principal and CEO.
“Therefore, I think it is important for us to then think … how do we create a lot more choices, a lot more flexible pathways to cater to the needs of the different students and also to meet their aspirations?”
She added that the minor programmes are aimed at catering to students’ wide range of interests.
CREATING MORE CHOICES
RP senior lecturer Mush Ridzwan said the revised curriculum will allow students to explore new passions and identify their strengths.
“We’ll be able to allow them that safe space to look into what other industries are offering. It also allows them to have useful conversations with people in the industry,” she said.
“So this is important for students who are a little unclear about what they want to do.”
As part of the changes, RP students will get a day every week to focus on their interests and volunteer in the community.
RP foundation programme student Amber Bek is hoping to tailor her learning experience with the new framework of education.
The 17-year-old, who will pursue an aviation management diploma and hopes to take on a minor in games and gamification, said the new curriculum would push students like her to think about their future and the steps needed to accomplish their career goals.
GETTING A HEADSTART
At other polytechnics, students are also benefitting from expanding their fields of study.
At Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), for example, the number of students graduating with a minor almost doubled from 448 last year to 808 this year.
The polytechnic offers 12 minor programmes for its students.
Second-year international trade and business student Faith Ng, for instance, already has a minor in entrepreneurship at NP. She is currently pursuing a minor in social leadership.
The 18-year-old said she and her schoolmates took the entrepreneurship minor after winning a top prize for making a board game to teach financial literacy, and wanted to take their business idea further.
“We didn’t have the proper knowledge, expertise or even the information in order to start this entrepreneurship journey,” said Ms Ng, adding that she is able to build new connections besides picking up valuable skills through the minor.
"We got to meet industry professionals, learn the core essential topics that everyone should learn before they get on the entrepreneurship journey, and meet other like-minded young entrepreneurs."