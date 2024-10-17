Polytechnics offering minor programmes for students to chart their own education pathways

SINGAPORE: Some polytechnics are offering students more autonomy in deciding what to study, which could help them to identify their strengths and future career path.

At Republic Polytechnic (RP), for example, 19 minor programmes will be offered next year for students to deepen their expertise or broaden their knowledge. These cover areas such as entrepreneurship, digitalisation and environmental sustainability.

Its refreshed curriculum will also include six programmes under which students can try different courses before specialising in their diplomas. They will also get two years of career support even after they graduate.

These changes will take place from the next academic year starting in April.

“The core philosophy has always been that, regardless of (the students’) starting point, our job is to add value to them,” said Ms Jeanne Liew, RP’s principal and CEO.

“Therefore, I think it is important for us to then think … how do we create a lot more choices, a lot more flexible pathways to cater to the needs of the different students and also to meet their aspirations?”

She added that the minor programmes are aimed at catering to students’ wide range of interests.