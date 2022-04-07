Man arrested for Ponzi-like job scam involving watching movie trailers for money

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in Ponzi-like job scams that involved the earning of commission by viewing movie trailers, the police said on Wednesday (Apr 6).

The police were informed on Mar 30 of an emerging job scam platform called “Moviitech”, where job seekers received unsolicited messages on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or came across online advertisements promoting lucrative and easy money-making opportunities, said the police in a news release.

The job scam portal was purported to be an online platform where users would be paid to watch movie trailers, with job seekers able to increase their earnings by recruiting more people to participate on the platform.

Job seekers would be required to register a free account and purchase a membership plan, ranging from S$65 to S$450, before they would start earning commissions by watching movie trailers. The transactions would be performed in the form of bank transfers, police said.

Initially, the job seekers would be convinced that it was a legitimate job as they would receive commissions and profit during the early stages of their memberships. However, they would later realise they were scammed when they did not receive further commissions or were unable to make withdrawals from their member accounts.