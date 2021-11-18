Prevalence of poor mental health among Singapore residents 'remained stable' in 2020: MOH survey

SINGAPORE: The prevalence of poor mental health in Singapore has remained "stable" in 2020 compared to 2017, the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest survey said.

On Thursday (Nov 18), MOH published its National Population Health Survey, which tracked the health and risk factors, as well as lifestyle practices of Singapore residents aged between 18 to 74, from July 2019 to March 2020.

Among the data collected, the survey also measured respondents’ mental health based on a 12-item general health questionnaire, which included questions on how they felt about their ability to concentrate and sense of self-worth.

It found that 13.4 per cent of those surveyed had poor mental health, compared to the 12.5 per cent in 2017.

Younger adults aged between 18 and 29 had the highest proportion of poor mental health, with 21.5 per cent.

The same age group also saw the biggest increase in the prevalence of poor mental health from 2017 (16.5 per cent) to 2020 (21.5 per cent), compared to other age groups.

The prevalence of poor mental health for other age groups were much lower, ranging from 9.4 per cent in the 60 to 74 age group, to 12.6 per cent in the 30 to 39 age group.