Prevalence of poor mental health increasing in Singapore; young adults have highest proportion at 25.3%

SINGAPORE: Mental health has worsened in Singapore but more are willing to seek help, a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) has found.

The ministry’s National Population Health Survey 2022, which was released on Wednesday (Sep 27), tracked the health, risk factors and lifestyle practices of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74, from July 2021 to June 2022.

Data was collected from around 8,000 adults through self-reported household interviews and about 9,000 adults through health examinations.

The survey findings showed that the prevalence of poor mental health increased from 13.4 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent in 2022.

Younger adults aged 18 to 29 had the highest proportion of poor mental health at 25.3 per cent. The prevalence for other age groups was much lower, ranging from 10.5 per cent for those aged 60 to 74 to 19.4 per cent in those aged 30 to 39 years, results showed.

There were also more females (18.6 per cent) with poor mental health compared to males (15.2 per cent), according to the survey.