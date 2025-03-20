Rain soaks Porsche Singapore Classic, forcing postponement of golf tournament’s opening round
The tournament’s pro-am event was also cancelled a day earlier due to the monsoon surge in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be a day of world-class golf turned into a test of patience as the heavens opened over the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on Thursday (Mar 20).
Drenched by the unrelenting downpour, organisers had to push back the opening round to Friday instead, weather permitting.
"Due to persistent inclement weather, round one of the Porsche Singapore Classic will not commence today and will take place on Friday, Mar 21, with tee times remaining as originally published," said a DP World Tour spokesperson on Thursday.
"Round two will take place on Saturday, Mar 22, with tee times remaining as originally published. The DP World Tour will continue to monitor conditions ahead of round one."
The tournament’s pro-am event was also cancelled a day earlier due to heavy rain.
Singapore is currently experiencing a three-day monsoon surge, and the incessant rain has been line with predictions by the Meteorological Service Singapore.
For the golf event not to be cancelled, a minimum of 36 holes will need to be played.
A strong international field was confirmed for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic, which was touted as the opening event on the DP World Tour’s “Asian Swing” and boasts prize money of US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million).
Stars include the likes of world No 14 Robert MacIntyre from Scotland, who is headlining the event, and former DP World Tour winners Jordan Smith from England and Rafa Cabrera Bello from Spain.
Local teenager Brayden Lee is also set to compete in his biggest tournament to date, after securing one of the three qualifying spots as the top Singaporean.
The monsoon surge, which is expected to last until Friday, has brought about heavy rains across Singapore, with authorities warning of possible flash floods.
Several flash flood risk alerts have been issued by national water agency PUB since Wednesday, although none had materialised as of Thursday evening.
However, the persistent downpour and stormy conditions have raised concerns beyond just flooding, affecting key operations across the country.
Ground handler and in-flight catering services provider SATS cautioned that its Singapore hub team could face disruptions to operations at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport when thunderstorms and heavy rain trigger lightning alerts, restricting airside operations.
"Our staff have been reminded to be extra vigilant as heavy rain may affect visibility. Lightning risks may mean that staff cannot work on the tarmac to service aircraft and loading/unloading of bags and cargo may be delayed," it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday morning.
"Drivers must be careful as wet roads increase the risk of skidding, while wet pathways pose slip and fall hazards. Our customer service agents are on hand to give passengers and air cargo customers guidance, especially if bad weather delays flights."