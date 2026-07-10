DBS to offer up to S$6 off eggs and rice for seven Saturdays from Jul 18

SINGAPORE: For seven Saturdays starting Jul 18, DBS/POSB cardholders will be able to get up to S$6 (US$4.60) off eggs and rice at Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets.



This is the first phase of the S$10 million support measures announced in April to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures, DBS said in a news release on Friday (Jul 10).

On every Saturday from Jul 18 to Aug 29, DBS/POSB customers can enjoy S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice at 129 participating outlets, with no minimum spend, when they pay with any DBS/POSB credit or debit card, said the bank.

The offer applies only to selected house-brand eggs and rice products, and redemptions are on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last, said DBS, adding that each customer is limited to one redemption per item per day.

On its website, DBS listed the eligible products - Giant jasmine fragrant rice (5kg), Giant farm fresh eggs (30s), Happy Family fragrant jasmine rice, and Egg for You fresh eggs (30s).