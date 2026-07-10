DBS to offer up to S$6 off eggs and rice for seven Saturdays from Jul 18
DBS/POSB customers can enjoy S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice at 129 participating Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets from Jul 18 to Aug 29.
SINGAPORE: For seven Saturdays starting Jul 18, DBS/POSB cardholders will be able to get up to S$6 (US$4.60) off eggs and rice at Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets.
This is the first phase of the S$10 million support measures announced in April to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures, DBS said in a news release on Friday (Jul 10).
On every Saturday from Jul 18 to Aug 29, DBS/POSB customers can enjoy S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice at 129 participating outlets, with no minimum spend, when they pay with any DBS/POSB credit or debit card, said the bank.
The offer applies only to selected house-brand eggs and rice products, and redemptions are on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last, said DBS, adding that each customer is limited to one redemption per item per day.
On its website, DBS listed the eligible products - Giant jasmine fragrant rice (5kg), Giant farm fresh eggs (30s), Happy Family fragrant jasmine rice, and Egg for You fresh eggs (30s).
“For many households, weekend grocery shopping is a familiar routine. By offering these savings on Saturdays, we hope to make these grocery trips a little more affordable," said Calvin Ong, Head of Consumer Banking Group, DBS Singapore.
"This year, we’ve expanded the offer to cover both Sheng Siong and Giant supermarkets, while increasing redemption quantities by more than threefold, so more can enjoy these savings," he added.
A S$3 cashback through PayLah! will also be offered from September, said DBS. Details will be announced closer to the launch.
Since 2023, DBS has rolled out a series of cost-of-living support measures, including its popular PayLah! S$3 cashback campaign for hawker meals, which was later expanded to heartland shops and wet markets, said DBS.