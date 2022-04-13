All schools in Singapore to offer e-payment system for meals, bookshop purchases by 2025

SINGAPORE: By 2025, most students in Singapore will be able to use e-payment instead of cash when they buy food and drinks or items from the bookshop in school.

This follows a three-year memorandum of understanding signed between DBS and the Ministry of Education (MOE), which will expand the POSB Smart Buddy programme across all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges as well as Millennia Institute by 2025.

Digital payment infrastructure, such as tap-and-pay terminals, will be installed in school canteens and bookstores, said DBS in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 13).

Students will be able to make e-payments via their free POSB Smart Buddy cards and watches, and other payment modes such as the School Smart Card and EZ-Link cards at those terminals.

The POSB Smart Buddy Programme was launched in 2017.

About 40,000 students from around 80 primary and secondary schools currently use the POSB Smart Buddy watch and applicable cards to make e-payments in schools, said DBS.