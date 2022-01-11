Postgraduate student gets jail for filming man in university toilet, couple having sex in dorm

SINGAPORE: A postgraduate student at a local university who was caught filming a man in a private act in a campus toilet later admitted to filming 17 men in various toilets across Singapore.

He also recorded eight videos of a couple having sex in a university dormitory.

Myanmar national Han Win Tun, 31, was sentenced to 13 weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 11). He pleaded guilty to four charges of making obscene films, obstructing justice by deleting evidence and insulting the modesty of a woman. Another five charges were considered in sentencing.

The victims and the university cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court.

The court heard that Han entered a men's toilet on campus at about 2pm on Aug 16, 2019, and heard the sound of another person entering the cubicle next door.

He peeked over the top of the cubicle partition, took out his phone and angled the camera at the 25-year-old student. He then recorded two videos and took a photo of the victim engaging in a private sex act.

The victim spotted Han and exited the cubicle before calling for campus security. Han stayed in his cubicle and deleted photos and videos he had previously taken, before campus security arrived and called the police.

Han's devices were seized and a total of 91 films were found in them.

He admitted deleting the videos and photos in his phone before exiting the cubicle as he felt "nervous" and wanted to prevent the footage from being obtained for investigations.

However, the deleted videos and photos were recovered from the "recently deleted" folder in his phone and extracted by the police.

Investigations also revealed that Han had taken 17 video clips of 17 unknown men in toilets across Singapore between June 2019 and August 2019.

On top of this, Han had come across a couple engaging in sexual intercourse in a university dormitory room on May 21, 2019, and filmed several videos of them.

One of the clips captured the woman in a state of undress on the bed, forming the charge of insulting a woman's modesty.

The prosecutor sought at least 14 weeks' jail, saying Han engaged in multiple voyeuristic acts, with most of his victims unaware of his crimes.

He continued with his "voyeurism spree" for about a year until he was caught red-handed, and deleted incriminating evidence from his phone, she said.

Defence lawyer Cory Wong of Invictus Law asked instead for not more than 12 weeks' jail. He said his client was suspended from studying for his postgraduate degree and will be deported after serving his sentence.

In response to the judge's questions, he said Han has been in Singapore since 2009 and was not on a scholarship.

Asked why Han committed those offences, Mr Wong said it "was really a moment of weakness for him". He added that for some charges, Han had filmed himself in a state of undress but it was in a public toilet, not in public view.

"Those were for his own consumption to track his physical progress and for a moment of intimacy with his partner," he said.

The judge noted Han's plea of guilt and lack of prior convictions, but said he cannot be described as a first offender as his offending conduct was "extensive".

She added that some of the offences "occurred within the sanctity of an educational institution where the safety of the students is paramount".

She allowed Han to defer his jail term to February in order to settle his moving out, rent cancellation and other matters.