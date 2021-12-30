'Potent' medicinal ingredients, banned substance found in five health products

After taking X-Gout for a year, a woman in her 40s developed Cushing’s syndrome, a life-threatening steroid-induced condition.

Her friend had purchased the product via Shopee Malaysia on her behalf and encouraged her to use it for her knee pain.

The woman gained 22kg over a few months, experienced shortness of breath and swelling of a lower limb. She was diagnosed with diabetes when she consulted her doctor on the symptoms.

As these symptoms indicated inappropriate steroid consumption, her doctor reported the case to HSA for investigation. HSA tested the product and detected four medicinal ingredients: dexamethasone, a steroid; indomethacin and piroxicam, which are both non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), and paracetamol.

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause increased blood glucose levels (which may lead to diabetes), Cushing’s syndrome (characterised by a round face or "moon face" appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs) and other serious adverse effects.

Consumers who have taken X-Gout should see a doctor as soon as possible, said HSA.

Discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can also cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, especially when the product has been taken for more than a few weeks.

DCR NATURAL HERBS HONEY ENZYME