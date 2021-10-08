'Potent' medicinal ingredients found in sexual enhancement products, weight loss drink: HSA

SINGAPORE: "Potent medicinal ingredients" that can cause serious adverse effects in consumers have been detected in three products, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Oct 8).

Members of the public should not purchase and consume the following products - Miracle Gold Candy, C4 Candy and Coco Hotz Cocoa Drink.

They were sold on local e-commerce platforms, such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10, as well as on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

HSA has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and has issued warnings to the sellers, the authority said.

"Be wary of products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick effects. They can contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm your health," said HSA.

"Exercise caution when buying such products online or from well-meaning friends. You cannot be certain where and how these products were made."

SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RISK OF STROKE, HEART ATTACK

Miracle Gold Candy and C4 Candy were both packaged as candies and marketed for sexual enhancement in men.

The products’ labels carried "exaggerated claims" that are not expected to be present in candy products, said HSA.

Miracle Gold Candy was touted to “increase the strength and health of men”, while C4 Candy claimed to “prevent premature ejaculation” and “help those with gout, diabetes and high blood pressure”.