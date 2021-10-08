'Potent' medicinal ingredients found in sexual enhancement products, weight loss drink: HSA
SINGAPORE: "Potent medicinal ingredients" that can cause serious adverse effects in consumers have been detected in three products, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Oct 8).
Members of the public should not purchase and consume the following products - Miracle Gold Candy, C4 Candy and Coco Hotz Cocoa Drink.
They were sold on local e-commerce platforms, such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10, as well as on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.
HSA has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and has issued warnings to the sellers, the authority said.
"Be wary of products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick effects. They can contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm your health," said HSA.
"Exercise caution when buying such products online or from well-meaning friends. You cannot be certain where and how these products were made."
SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RISK OF STROKE, HEART ATTACK
Miracle Gold Candy and C4 Candy were both packaged as candies and marketed for sexual enhancement in men.
The products’ labels carried "exaggerated claims" that are not expected to be present in candy products, said HSA.
Miracle Gold Candy was touted to “increase the strength and health of men”, while C4 Candy claimed to “prevent premature ejaculation” and “help those with gout, diabetes and high blood pressure”.
Both products were tested by HSA to contain tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.
"Notably, Miracle Gold Candy contained up to over 30 times the usual daily dose of tadalafil," said HSA.
"This can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack significantly."
Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted HSA to Miracle Gold Candy after detecting importations of the product.
HSA was alerted to C4 Candy by a member of the public who suspected that the product could be adulterated.
Consumers are advised to stop taking both products immediately and to consult a doctor should they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.
POTENT STEROID
HSA also received feedback from a consumer that Coco Hotz Cocoa Drink could be an adulterated product due to it claiming to “burn fat quickly” and “control appetite”.
The product was tested by HSA and found to contain dexamethasone, a potent steroid.
"Long-term unsupervised use of steroids can cause serious adverse effects including increased blood glucose levels (which may lead to diabetes) and Cushing’s syndrome (a round face or ‘moon face’ appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs and other associated medical conditions such as hypertension)," said HSA.
Consumers who have taken the drink are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible. Discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure.
"All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately. HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients," said the agency.
Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000.
Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of the illegal products may contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 during office hours, or via email at hsa_is [at] hsa.gov.sg.