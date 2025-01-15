Nearly 100 potholes reported in early January amid heavier rainfall; repairs completed in Tanah Merah
There were 776 potholes detected during the same period in 2024.
SINGAPORE: Several potholes spotted along a stretch of road in Tanah Merah during the recent monsoon surge have since been repaired as of Sunday (Jan 12), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday.
In response to CNA's queries, LTA said it was alerted to several potholes along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Jan 10 and Jan 11.
Temporary patches were first applied at all defective locations. The permanent repair of the affected sections was completed on Sunday, LTA said on its social media pages.
Amid a wet start to the year, nearly 100 potholes were detected across Singapore as of Sunday, compared with 776 found in the same period in 2024, LTA told CNA.
Meteorological Service Singapore has called the recent monsoon surge "one of the longer and more intense surge events in recent years". The surge, which began on Jan 10 and only started to weaken on Monday, brought moderate to heavy showers, with occasional thunder.
A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.
Islandwide average daily total rainfall ranged from 44.4mm to 120.2mm across the four-day stretch, with Jan 10 recording the highest average rainfall at 120.2mm.
The northern and eastern parts of Singapore experienced the highest rainfalls during this period, the Met Service said.
HOW POTHOLES FORM
"Cracks form on the road surface as part of normal wear and tear," LTA said, adding that these cracks are typically repaired as part of regular inspection, maintenance and road resurfacing works.
Potholes form when water seeps into cracks, widening as vehicles go over them. This occurrence is worsened by prolonged heavy rainfall.
The same stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road was inspected two days before the potholes were reported. Only one pothole was found then, and it was fixed immediately.
To mitigate the impact of heavier rainfall in recent years, LTA said it has turned to pre-emptive maintenance by "prioritising localised road resurfacing on the slow lane of roads with a higher concentration of heavy vehicles, and roads with high traffic volume".
The number of potholes detected in Singapore has been on a downward trend in recent years: 9,702 in 2021, 4,517 in 2022, 3,817 in 2023 and 3,013 in 2024.
Those who spot road defects, including potholes, can report them to LTA using the "Snap & Send" function on the MyTransport.SG app or through the OneService app, which collects feedback on municipal issues.