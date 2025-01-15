Nearly 100 potholes reported in early January amid heavier rainfall; repairs completed in Tanah Merah

SINGAPORE: Several potholes spotted along a stretch of road in Tanah Merah during the recent monsoon surge have since been repaired as of Sunday (Jan 12), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday.

In response to CNA's queries, LTA said it was alerted to several potholes along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Jan 10 and Jan 11.

Temporary patches were first applied at all defective locations. The permanent repair of the affected sections was completed on Sunday, LTA said on its social media pages.

Amid a wet start to the year, nearly 100 potholes were detected across Singapore as of Sunday, compared with 776 found in the same period in 2024, LTA told CNA.

Meteorological Service Singapore has called the recent monsoon surge "one of the longer and more intense surge events in recent years". The surge, which began on Jan 10 and only started to weaken on Monday, brought moderate to heavy showers, with occasional thunder.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.

Islandwide average daily total rainfall ranged from 44.4mm to 120.2mm across the four-day stretch, with Jan 10 recording the highest average rainfall at 120.2mm.

The northern and eastern parts of Singapore experienced the highest rainfalls during this period, the Met Service said.