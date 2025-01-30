Fewer retailer-related offences involving e-bikes last year: LTA

SINGAPORE: The number of retailer-related offences involving power-assisted bicycles (PABs), also known as e-bikes, fell in 2024 compared with the previous two years.

Last year, the figure was 17, fewer than half the 39 reported in 2023, and three times lower than the 55 in 2022.

The offences include unregistered devices kept in shops and improper display of number plates, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

E-bikes, which are powered by electricity, have to be registered with LTA.

Last week, a retailer was fined S$7,000 (US$5,185) for selling an illegally modified e-bike and a non-compliant battery.

Such unlawful devices were linked to two separate blazes in Hougang and Bukit Batok last year and caused one of the users to suffer burns.