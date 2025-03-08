Power bank catches fire in MRT train, affecting passengers at Raffles Place station

SINGAPORE: A passenger’s power bank caught fire in an MRT train on Friday evening (Mar 7), causing a commotion as it arrived at Raffles Place station along the East-West Line.

Transport operator SMRT said the emergency communication button on an eastbound train was activated at about 5.30pm.

“Our station staff responded quickly and found that a commuter’s power bank had caught fire,” Mr Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, said in response to CNA’s queries.

“They used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and ensured that all 650 commuters on the train disembarked safely.”

First aid was provided to the passenger, who did not want to be taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported, said SMRT.

The passenger described the incident on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, saying the power bank was in her bag when it suddenly caught fire.

She said she threw her bag on the ground and rushed out with other passengers when the train doors opened.

The woman posted photos of a smoke-filled train cabin, as well as her blackened hands and clothes. She also shared photos of her damaged power bank and bag.