At least 15 excess power banks taken from outbound travellers on first day of new rules for devices
Under the new rules, which kicked in on Wednesday, travellers departing Singapore by air can carry no more than two power banks.
SINGAPORE: At least 15 power banks were taken from outbound travellers and disposed of on the first day of new rules on carrying and using the devices on planes, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday (Apr 16).
Under the new rules, which kicked in on Wednesday, passengers departing from Singapore by air can carry no more than two power banks.
The excess power banks were found across 275 flights that departed between midnight and 3pm on Wednesday, said CAG.
In its announcement of the new rules, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had said that those carrying more than two of the devices must dispose of the excess ones before their flights.
The two-device limit comes after a ruling issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization on Apr 2 that updated safety requirements associated with the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft.
"Lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire and safety hazard on board flights," said CAAS.
"ICAO's new requirement of a maximum of two power banks per passenger and restrictions on the charging and use of power banks on board flights seek to reduce the risk of fire while catering for passengers' travelling needs."