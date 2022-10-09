Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint causes long queues, delays with immigration clearance

SINGAPORE: A power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint caused issues with immigration clearance for about several hours in the early hours of Sunday (Oct 9), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

In a Facebook post at 1.15am, the ICA advised travellers to enter or depart Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint instead of Woodlands.

ICA also advised motorists to check the traffic situation through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website.

The authority later updated at 5.30am that immigration clearance and power had been restored.

Some Facebook users uploaded pictures of congested lanes and long vehicular queues outside Woodlands Checkpoint under ICA's post.

One traveller commented that at 3.15am, Woodlands Checkpoint was "super dark with only emergency lights on".

Several motorists travelling from Malaysia to Singapore also said they experienced traffic tailback when trying to enter the checkpoint.