No PR fast-track for top foreign talent, but Singapore gains if it can 'anchor' them: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not provide any guarantee or fast-track to permanent residency (PR) for employment pass or Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass holders, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday (Nov 7).

But the hope is that as top foreign talent spend time in Singapore, they will choose to "anchor" here and make it their home, said Dr Tan.

"Granting PR or citizenship to deserving global talent means that we can anchor them here to continue creating opportunities for Singapore and Singaporeans in the long run," he said.

The minister was responding to an adjournment motion by Nominated Member of Parliament Raj Joshua Thomas, on building a global talent strategy.

Mr Thomas, a lawyer and the president of the Security Association Singapore, set out in the motion two main suggestions on how the Government can bolster its global talent policy and ameliorate local concerns.

He said that while Singaporeans recognise that the country cannot "indigenously" produce all the talent needed to grow the economy, there appears to be an impression that its global talent policies are "synonymous with immigration".

"As such, my view is that we should make clear that our relationship with global talent coming into Singapore is transactional in the first instance," Mr Thomas said.

He added: "This transactional first instance will be a testing phase, to see if they like us and we like them. If it’s a match, then we should certainly invite them to become permanent residents and citizens."

Mr Thomas said that Singapore must ensure that foreigners working and seeking to settle here also respect and accept the country's national identity, shared values and way of life.

"Immigration and our global talent policy, although related, should not be seen as one and the same," he said.

"I therefore encourage the Government to emphasise that citizenship and to a certain extent permanent residency, is not merely a matter of skills and qualifications, but also one of fit and acceptance."