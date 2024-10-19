Logo
Singapore

PM Wong to visit Indonesia for Prabowo's presidential inauguration
PM Wong to visit Indonesia for Prabowo's presidential inauguration

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong speaks at the Smart Nation 2.0 launch on Oct 1, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

19 Oct 2024 06:16PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Jakarta, Indonesia from Sunday (Oct 20) to Monday to attend the presidential inauguration of Prabowo Subianto.

President-elect Prabowo, 73, will take the reins from current Indonesian leader Joko Widodo on Sunday following a resounding victory in February's election.

Mr Wong will join other invited leaders in offering his congratulations to Mr Prabowo, who is set to be sworn in as the eighth president of Indonesia. 

"As close neighbours, the visit reaffirms the importance of the Singapore-Indonesia relationship and Singapore’s commitment to further strengthen substantive bilateral ties, including in key priority areas discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on Apr 29, 2024," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will be accompanied by his wife, as well as officials from the PMO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About 1,100 guests are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony at the parliamentary building in Jakarta, Antara news agency reported, citing the chief of the presidential secretariat.

Foreign dignitaries include ASEAN leaders, a US delegation led by Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and China Vice President Han Zheng.

Source: CNA/sn(gs)

