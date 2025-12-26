Foreigner to be charged with vandalism after 'offensive words' spray-painted on Salvation Army premises

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly spray painting "offensive words" at The Salvation Army at Upper Bukit Timah will be charged in court on Saturday (Dec 27).

The Chinese Australian woman will be charged with the offence of vandalism, police said on Friday.



Police said they received a call for assistance regarding a case of graffiti at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army at about 9.15am on Thursday.



Offensive words written with red spray paint were found scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, read the news release.

A can of red spray paint was found at the premises and seized as a case exhibit, the police said in a statement.

If found guilty, she may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,600) or jailed for up to three years.

While the Vandalism Act 1966 provides for caning for offenders, women are not liable for caning, the police said.

"The police take a very serious view of such acts, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."