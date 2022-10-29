Fee caps at Government-supported pre-schools to be lowered from Jan 1 next year

SINGAPORE: Fee caps at all Government-supported pre-schools will be lowered from Jan 1 next year, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli announced on Saturday (Oct 29).

Early childhood educators at Government-supported pre-schools will also see a pay bump of between 10 per cent to 30 per cent, with better performers receiving larger increases, he added.

Speaking at the Early Childhood Celebrations 2022 event, Mr Masagos said: “With the increase in educators’ salaries, some parents may be concerned that this will cause pre-school fees to increase, especially as inflation rises.

“Parents need not worry. We will ensure that the Government-supported pre-schools become even more affordable.”

From Jan 1, 2023, full-day childcare fee caps for anchor operator and partner operator centres will be lowered by S$40 to S$680 and S$720 per month respectively, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a press release.

Full-day infant care fee caps also will be lowered by S$40 to S$1,235 and S$1,290 respectively for anchor operator and partner operator centres, excluding GST.

Kindergarten fee caps for anchor operator centres will also be lowered by S$10 to S$150 per month, excluding GST.

This is the first time the fee caps for anchor operators will be revised since they were introduced in 2014. Fee caps for partner operators were most recently lowered in 2021.

With the fee caps in place, partner operators and anchor operators cannot charge fees exceeding these amounts.

About 100,000 Singaporean children will benefit from the lowered fee caps, said ECDA.

“As announced in 2019, our target is to lower full-day childcare fees at Government-supported pre-schools, such that before means-tested subsidies, dual-income families would pay around primary school fees plus after-school student care fees,” said Mr Masagos.

The Government’s annual spending on the early childhood sector has increased from S$1 billion in 2018 to S$1.8 billion in 2021, said ECDA in the press release.

This is expected to double over the next few years, said Mr Masagos.