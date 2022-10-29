Teachers in Government-supported pre-schools to get pay bump of up to 30% over next 2 years

SINGAPORE: Teachers in Government-supported pre-schools can expect their monthly salaries to increase by 10 to 30 per cent over the next two years, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Saturday (Oct 29).

Better performers will receive higher increases, he added.

“This is a significant move to allow pre-schools to better attract and retain talent, to support the sector’s continued growth in the coming years,” said Mr Masagos, speaking at the Early Childhood Celebrations 2022.

“Educators must take charge of their own professional development. Growing in skills and competencies, as well as taking on larger and more complex job roles, will in turn enhance career and salary prospects.”

With the pay bump, an educator in an anchor operator pre-school can expect a gross monthly salary ranging from S$2,900 to S$6,600 by 2024, depending on their experience, skills and work performance, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a separate press release.

Fresh graduates and mid-career entrants with an ECDA-approved early childhood diploma can expect a starting monthly salary of at least S$2,800 at anchor operator pre-schools next year, up from about S$2,600 this year.

Anchor operators currently employ more than 40 per cent of the early childhood-certified workforce.