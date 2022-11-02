Pay bump and higher starting salaries for early childhood educators could attract more talent but concerns about workload remain

SINGAPORE: A pay bump for early childhood educators will help to attract more people to the sector, but more needs to be done to retain teachers, said those who work in pre-schools.

“To be honest, we’re quite sceptical about it ,” said Heather, who has worked in an anchor operator centre for about two years.

“I think this news that early childhood educators will be getting pay increases, over the years we’ve been hearing it a lot. But we don’t really see increases in our pay, especially for teachers that have worked for a long while,” she told CNA.

On Saturday (Oct 29), Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli announced that teachers in Government-supported pre-schools can expect their monthly salaries to increase by 10 to 30 per cent over the next two years.

Better performers will receive higher increases, he said.

With the pay bump, an educator in an anchor operator pre-school can expect a gross monthly salary ranging from S$2,900 to S$6,600 by 2024, depending on their experience, skills and work performance, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The starting salary for fresh graduates and mid-career entrants with an ECDA-approved early childhood diploma will also be increased to at least S$2,800 at anchor operator pre-schools from next year, up from about S$2,600 this year.

Anchor operators currently employ more than 40 per cent of the early childhood-certified workforce.

A 10 to 30 per cent salary increase is “not bad”, and may help to retain teachers to a certain extent, Heather said.

New teachers may also be attracted to the higher starting salaries, said pre-school teachers CNA spoke to.

“But in the long run, I think the welfare of your staff is also quite important,” Heather said.

The names of teachers interviewed for this story have been changed on their request as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Nicole, who is a mid-career entrant in her 40s, told CNA she will probably leave the sector after she finishes serving her bond.

After leaving her job in the finance sector of more than 20 years, she joined her current anchor operator centre about one-and-a-half years ago after finishing her early childhood diploma.

“If I compare my 1.5 years to my 20 years in finance, these 1.5 years have been more tiring than my 20 years of finance work,” she said.

“I fell sick more often in these 1.5 years … it’s affecting my health and well-being, my mental state is not there,” said Nicole, adding that she is tempted to pay off her bond instead.

In terms of pay increases and improving teachers’ welfare, she hopes to see more improvements sooner.

“They need to move a whole lot more faster (to retain teachers),” she said, adding that teachers at her centre are always looking for transfers, leaving the centre or leaving the industry altogether.

“I don’t know about other centres, but at ours the turnover rate is high. We have more part-time teachers coming in to replace all the absentees or the resignees.”