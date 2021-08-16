Some COVID-19 cases expected in pre-schools as more activities resume: MSF

SINGAPORE: Some COVID-19 cases are expected in pre-schools as Singapore moves towards living with COVID-19 as an endemic disease and resumes more activities in the community, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Monday (Aug 16).

International data so far has shown that COVID-19 is less severe in children compared to older adults and the elderly.

“While we have been fortunate that in Singapore, we have so far observed mild disease for our children who have been infected, we are mindful that a child with underlying conditions may become severely ill when infected and we must remain vigilant,” MSF said.

“Our priority is to be able to detect cases and ringfence close contacts of the affected persons quickly to prevent widespread transmission within pre-schools," it added.

“Similar to the Ministry of Education, we are adopting a more targeted approach in our ringfencing, where possible, in the event of a confirmed case to minimise disruptions to children and families.”

A pre-school in Chinatown was among the new COVID-19 clusters identified last week, which has grown to include 15 cases as of Monday. All children and employees at the pre-school will be swabbed.

RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITIES IN PRE-SCHOOLS

From Aug 19, pre-schools will be allowed to resume more activities in a “cautious and calibrated manner”, said MSF.

Parents of newly enrolled children will be allowed into the pre-schools, limited to one parent in a class on any given day, but parents must be vaccinated or take an antigen rapid test (ART) before entering.