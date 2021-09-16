Delivering a baby in isolation: The challenges and complexities of getting COVID-19 while pregnant

SINGAPORE: It began with a runny nose.

Ms Vanessa Rickard, 36, didn’t think much of it because it was like “a normal cold” that she had a few months ago. Then came the fatigue, a dry cough and losing her sense of smell.

Ms Rickard tested positive for COVID-19 when she was 37 weeks pregnant, and was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Aug 17.

She was not vaccinated against the virus.

“I also had the aches and pains of being 37 weeks pregnant. You know, backaches, joint pains, heartburn … which complicated the whole thing,” she told reporters in an online interview organised by SGH on Thursday (Sep 16).

“Thankfully I had no comorbidities so my symptoms were not that severe, but I can imagine it would be more difficult for a pregnant woman with, say, asthma or some other illness. I didn't expect my symptoms and admission to last that long though. I guess with lower immunity during pregnancy this was expected,” she told CNA separately over email.

When Ms Rickard found out she was pregnant in December last year, there were “not much studies yet on the effects of the vaccine” on the foetus and pregnant mothers then, so she was hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I weighed the risks involved and just decided that maybe I’ll just wait until I give birth then get the vaccination after that. … Of course I didn’t expect to get the virus during my 37th week,” she said.

A week after being admitted to SGH, she delivered her second child in the isolation ward on Aug 24.

ISOLATION "HARDEST PART"

The hardest part of battling COVID-19 while pregnant was being isolated, said Ms Rickard.

“There was the mental (hurdle) that I had to go through with no family members, no one could visit, and being anxious and uncertain of what must happen,” she said.

“I decided to be separated from my baby. It was two-and-a-half weeks that I didn’t get to see my baby at all. It was just via FaceTime. It was really hard not seeing my family.”