SINGAPORE: A pregnant teenager on Wednesday (Nov 18) appealed against a sentence of reformative training for the offence of relinquishing bank accounts when she was 17.

Lawyers from the Public Defender's Office argued for probation to be ordered instead, saying the now-19-year-old's circumstances have changed, especially because of her pregnancy.

The appeal comes against a backdrop of proposed legal changes for reformative training or jail to be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scams and scam-enabling offences. Relinquishing bank accounts is such an offence.

The Sentencing (Scams) Bill, which includes these proposed legal changes, was first read in parliament earlier this month and has yet to be passed into law.

The proposed changes were prompted by a September High Court ruling by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Ang Cheng Hock and Justice Hoo Sheau Peng, in the appeals of Mohamed Erzan Taib Zohri and six others, who were involved in scam-related offences.

The court had said then that reformative training or imprisonment should not be the default sentence for young offenders who commit scam-enabling offences.

The teenager was visibly pregnant in court on Wednesday. She is due to give birth in January, making her about seven or eight months pregnant.

She cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as she was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences.

DEFENCE ARGUES FOR PROBATION

The teenager was represented by Mr Ashwin Ganapathy, Ms Azeera Ali, Mr Muhammad Taufiq Suraidi and Ms Danyelle Lee from the Public Defender's Office.

Ms Ali said it was not their argument that pregnancy on its own was a factor warranting probation, but that there should be a holistic and fact-sensitive assessment in this case justifying the imposition of probation.

She said her client was 17 at the time of the offences and was going through a "deeply difficult personal period" in her life where she had "constant conflict with her parents".

She felt she had no choice but to leave an oppressive home environment and trusted the advice of her friend to relinquish the bank accounts in return for money.

Her offences were financially motivated rather than driven by criminal intent, and she did not exhibit any pro-criminal attitudes, said Ms Ali.

Since the offences, the teen has remained crime-free, ceased association with her negative peers and improved her relationship with her parents.

Her husband and mother-in-law are also equally supportive and willing to guide her, said Ms Ali.

"She's about to become a mother," she said. "This will cement her resolve to lead a law-abiding life."

Deputy Public Prosecutors Vincent Ong and Benjamin Low said they did not object to the defence's arguments for probation.

However, Mr Ong stressed that the position was "a nuanced one" and should not be taken as a general position that all young offenders in such circumstances should be given probation instead of reformative training.

Reformative training is a rehabilitative court sentence for eligible young offenders combining structured detention with supervised reintegration.

BACKGROUND OF HER CASE

The teenager had been sentenced in February this year to undergo reformative training with a minimum detention period of six months. She was not pregnant at that time.

This was for three charges under the Computer Misuse Act and Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act for relinquishing bank accounts.

She opened three bank accounts in April 2024 and handed control of them to an unidentified user on chat application Telegram known only as Howard.

This was for the promise of a few thousand dollars per account. More than S$700,000 (US$543,000) flowed through the relinquished bank accounts, of which almost S$20,000 was directly traceable to a scam victim.

The teen never received any money.

In the lower court, District Judge Kessler Soh called for reports assessing the teen for probation and for reformative training.

She was found physically and mentally fit to undergo the reformative training regime, but also found suitable for probation.

Her risk of re-offending was assessed to be low compared with other female offenders.

In sentencing the teen to reformative training, Judge Soh accepted that the teen had "very favourable rehabilitative prospects" and was young, with no previous convictions.

However, he said deterrence was also a key sentencing consideration given the gravity of the offences and the pressing need to deter them as they could facilitate scams, an increasing concern.

APPEAL JUDGE QUESTIONS PROSECUTION

Justice Christopher Tan, who heard Wednesday's appeal, said the difficulty with the probation option was that the court had to be satisfied that the teen was able to carry out what was required of her under a probation order. Without a probation officer weighing in, this would be difficult, he said.

The court heard that it takes about six weeks at least for a probation report to be obtained.

Justice Tan asked the prosecution about their submission that he should call for another reformative training report if he wanted to retain her sentence of reformative training.

"Even if (reformative training) is the option, I'm not sentencing her right, I'm just dismissing the appeal. Is it the practice for a fresh (reformative training) report to be called?" he asked.

Mr Ong said it was not.

"But given her specific circumstances, I'm not 100 per cent sure whether an RT regime can manage a mother who's about to give birth," he said, adding there was a possibility she may deliver her baby in prison.

Justice Tan asked whether the issue of the teenager's delivery could be met with a deferment of her sentence, meaning she could undergo reformative training after giving birth.

Mr Ong agreed that it could.

Ms Ali then added that the evidence before the court showed the teen to be a self-motivated individual with a strong support network.

"If there are any challenges, we believe parties can work it out," she said. "The court has sufficient material to be satisfied she is willing to comply with (probation) conditions."

Justice Tan adjourned the appeal for further consideration. In the meantime, the court registry will write to the probation office for its views on whether the positive probation recommendation in November 2025 still holds.

The registry will also seek views on whether probation is still recommended and if any amendments should be made to the terms of probation. The probation officer's response should ideally be submitted to the court by Dec 4, 2026 if possible.

The teen remains on bail until then.