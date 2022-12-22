Prego Carbonara Mushroom Pasta Sauce recalled due to product spoilage: SFA

SINGAPORE: A batch of imported Prego Carbonara Mushroom Pasta Sauce has been recalled due to product spoilage, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 22).

The agency said it was informed by The Arnott’s Group of the spoilage, which arose from a "manufacturing error" in a batch of the pasta sauce (665g).

The affected products - lot number 2022081716 - were produced on Aug 17, 2022, from 10.18pm to 11.20pm. They have an expiry date of Aug 17, 2023.

Originating from Malaysia, they may exhibit signs of spoilage, including unpleasant smell, unusual colour, watery appearance and separated layers of liquid, SFA said.

The importer Campbell Soup Southeast Asia (Singapore branch) has been directed to recall the products, it added.

Under the Sale of Food Act, food known to be unsuitable for consumption should not be sold.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume it,” SFA said.

“Those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention.”

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, it added.